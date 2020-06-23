Geisinger opens dedicated space for pediatric emergency services

DANVILLE – A broken bone, or other serious medical emergencies…It can be a traumatic time for a child, but Geisinger has now opened what they say is a calmer place for children and parents to seek treatment. In a release Tuesday, Geisinger says it has opened a ‘pediatric zone.’ It’s staffed every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m and provides care for children from birth through their 18th birthday.

The pediatric emergency team diagnoses and treats a wide range of emergencies, including serious infections, surgical emergencies, and serious trauma and injuries like a broken bone.

Geisinger says the pediatric zone has nine rooms equipped with pediatric-specific technology. Two rooms are diagnosed for using a safe and state-of-the-art approach to sedating children for painful procedure. Child life specialists are also available to provide support and education to parents and children.

Geisinger tells us the space is staffed by two physicians trained in pediatric emergency medicine, emergency medicine physicians, emergency nurses with pediatric training and other related personnel. The space also has hand in hand access with general pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.