Geisinger opens dedicated cold/flu walk-in care clinics

DANVILLE – With the ongoing pandemic, Geisinger is trying to make it easier for people with colds and flu to get care. They’ve set up some separate centers for respiratory ailments.

The so called ‘Geisinger Convenient Care Cold and Flu Centers’ will be open in Danville, Scranton, and elsewhere…They say these walk-in locations are the best place to go if you have the cold and flu symptoms.

These, they say, are for cold, flu, and respiratory virus symptoms like a cough, fever, runny nose or sore throat to anyone over age 1. The centers are also equipped with rapid respiratory panel testing capabilities for influenza strains A and B, respiratory syncytial virus, strep throat, and COVID-19 – not exclusively for coronavirus. More info at Geisinger.org/urgent.