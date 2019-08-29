Geisinger offering new paid leave benefit to employees

DANVILLE – Geisinger has announced some new benefits they say will give employees greater flexibility in balancing their careers with family needs. The change includes two weeks paternity leave for fathers. Wednesday, Geisinger announced a new paid leave benefit that will take effect September 1.

They say it will provide employees with up to two weeks of paid parental leave. The paid parental leave is a benefit less than 15 percent of hospital nationally provide. Fathers are invited to take advantage of the benefit.

Geisinger says it gives new parents time to bond with their growing families upon a child’s arrival through birth, adoption, legal guardianship or foster care. The benefit is available to both parents if they both work at Geisinger so each can have time to meet the needs of a growing family.

Other paid-time-off benefits can also be used in addition to the new benefits. The new leave will be available to full and part-time employees who have worked at Geisinger for at least six months.