Geisinger launches online resource hub for reopening businesses

DANVILLE – Geisinger is providing tools, information and guides to help employers keep their staff and customers safe, as businesses prepare to reopen across the Valley and Pennsylvania. Geisinger says the link includes frequently asked questions, best practices, guidance for screening employees, signage kits and more.

Virtual consultations are also available upon request. The hub is available at go.geisinger.org/business resources. Additionally, the Geisinger Health Plan is offering new virtual telephonic services to members.