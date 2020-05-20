Geisinger launches COVID-19 home monitoring program

DANVILLE – Geisinger has created a new way to stay connected while their COVID-19 patients recovering at home. In a release Wednesday, Geisinger says it’s launched a new mobile app to connect patients with their care providers and monitor their symptoms during recovery.

Geisinger says, through Epic’s MyChart Care Companion, patients report their symptoms, temperature and oxygen levels twice a day to a team of nurses. If symptoms worsen, an automated alert is sent, and the patient is quickly contacted by a clinical nurse for further evaluation or video encounter. The app also includes many other features, including reminders and notification badges.

All Geisinger patients who test positive have the option to receive a care package with a mask, activities and other items to self-treat at home. More information is available at go.geisinger.org/CarePackages.