Geisinger keeps non-urgent procedures on hold, restrictions still in place

DANVILLE – There will be four more weeks of visitor restrictions Geisinger. They announced the hospital system is extending the restrictions and continuing the postponement of non-urgent procedures through April 30.

All routine, in-person visits to hospitalized patients have been suspended. There are several exceptions, including for delivering mothers. Also, exceptions exist for patients who are unstable, who have altered mental status or have disruptive behavior, or are undergoing non-elective surgery or procedures…those individuals can have one visitor.

Two visitors are allowed for patients at the end of life, or for minors and people with limited decisional capacity. Those visitors will also be screened.