UPDATE: New triage tents, more restrictions at Geisinger  

DANVILLE – Geisinger is developing an outside tent screening area as part of more precautionary measures and restrictions for COVID-19.

Geisinger officials tell us a set of ‘triage tents’ are set up outside its emergency departments at their various facilities so staff can better ensure safety of all patients. It is for those patients who appear at the Emergency Department with symptoms of any respiratory illness. Those people will start in the screening area, and then staff will do precautionary infection control measures in the tents.

In addition, Geisinger is limiting inpatient visitation to one visitor per patient. Vistiors must be 18 or older, an immediate family member or caregiver, and not show any respiratory symptoms. Geisinger is also putting all non-urgent procedures on hold for the next two weeks, beginning March 19.