Geisinger hosts flu shot clinics for children and their families

DANVILLE – Geisinger is hosting flu shot clinics at their Geisinger Pediatrics Woodbine Lane location in Danville. The first clinic will take place from 8 to noon today. You can make an appointment online at Geisinger.org/flunews or you can call them directly at (800) 275-6401.

Other clinics are planned for Saturday, November 7 from 8 to noon and Saturday, December 5 from 8 to noon, both at the Woodbine Lane location. The clinics allow for children ages 6 months and older to get a flu shot, along with accompanying caregivers or family members, at the same time.