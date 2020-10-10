Geisinger hosts flu shot clinics for children and their families

WKOK Staff | October 10, 2020 |

DANVILLE – Geisinger is hosting flu shot clinics at their Geisinger Pediatrics Woodbine Lane location in Danville.  The first clinic will take place from 8 to noon today.  You can make an appointment online at Geisinger.org/flunews or you can call them directly at (800) 275-6401.

 

Other clinics are planned for Saturday, November 7 from 8 to noon and Saturday, December 5 from 8 to noon, both at the Woodbine Lane location. The clinics allow for children ages 6 months and older to get a flu shot, along with accompanying caregivers or family members, at the same time.

