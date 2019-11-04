Geisinger holds annual Children’s Hospitals Child Abuse Summit

DANVILLE – Child abuse cases continue rising at an alarming rate across Pennsylvania, and state lawmakers are looking for answers. Monday, state lawmakers heard from various caseworkers, medical officials and others during the second annual Pennsylvania Children’s Hospitals Child Abuse Summit hosted by Geisinger. One case discussed was the ongoing Trevorton child abuse case that has a three-year-old girl fighting for her life.

Valley State Representative Kurt Masser (R-107th, Elysburg), a state house leadership committee member, was part of the three-person state legislative panel, “A case like that, that happened in Trevorton, it wakes the community up. It wakes the people up in your district to say, ‘hey, what’s going on here, what can we do as a community to solve this problem?” So it just sort of puts that spark in people in your area.”

Despite amendments to the Child Protective Services Law in December 2014, statewide child abuse reports increased from 1.8 per thousand children in 2017 to 1.9 per thousand in 2018.

State Representative Tarah Toohil (R-116th, Luzerne County) was also on the panel as a member of the PA House Children and Youth Committee. She says protecting children ages 0-5 from abuse is the most difficult, “Age 0-5 is very difficult because sometimes they’re seen by a doctor…but abused or neglected children..they’re not always seen, they’re not kindergarten age yet, so it makes it difficult to identify if there is abuse.”

Toohil says counties need more help as well, “Counties need more people that go into social work, more people that become caseworkers, because they need more workers on the ground.”

Three arrests have been made following the Trevorton incident. The girl, Arabella Parker, remains in critical condition at Geisinger.