Geisinger: Healthcare coverage available for laid off workers

DANVILLE – Geisinger says all Valley residents who were recently laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still healthcare options available. They say the options include Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, or CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program).

Geisinger is reminding individuals and families have 60 days from when they lost employer coverage to sign up. Financial assistance may also be available to help reduce monthly premiums. Geisinger Health Plan can help with this process and to speak with an associate, call 855-923-1188 or visit geisingermarketplace.com.

Those with qualifying incomes can enroll in Medicaid at any time, and all children qualify for CHIP and can be enrolled at any time.