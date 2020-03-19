Geisinger further limits visitors to help protect against COVID-19

DANVILLE, Pa. – Geisinger has been monitoring and responding daily to the evolving coronavirus situation and has made the following changes to ensure the safety of all our patients, visitors and employees to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities:

Inpatient visitation limited

After careful consideration, beginning tomorrow, March 20, we are temporarily suspending routine, in-person visits to our hospitalized patients. We encourage everyone to use alternative ways of interacting, including phone calls, Facetime, Skype and other means.

However, we know that sometimes it’s crucial to have a visitor or family member present. Visitors will be allowed for:

Patients who are medically unstable (one visitor)

Patients who are at the end of life (two visitors)

Patients undergoing surgery or procedures (one single-time visitor immediately after the procedure)

Delivering mothers (up to two visitors: one adult family member and if necessary, one doula)

Patients who are minors and those with limited decisional capacity (up to two parents or guardians)

Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays and caregiver provides safety (one visitor)

Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care (one visitor)

Approved visitors are subject to the following guidelines:

Visitors must not have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath).

Visitors who have traveled internationally or been exposed to someone with a fever, the flu or a proven COVID-19 case in the past 14 days are not permitted.

Visitors must stay in the patient’s room the entire time of the visit. Once they leave the patient’s room, they must leave the medical center.

Visitors under the age of 18 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances, and no animals other than service animals are permitted.

Outpatient guidelines

Patients who have an appointment at a Geisinger clinic, laboratory or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Department, may have one person accompany them, if necessary.

Thank you for your understanding during these uncertain times. Our team is prepared and trained, and we stand ready to treat our communities during any public health concern — and COVID-19 is no exception. If you have any questions, please contact your care team.

Please call first

Before visiting a doctor’s office, convenient care clinic or emergency department, people should call their primary care doctor’s office or Geisinger’s 24/7 novel coronavirus hotline at 570-284-3657 if they may have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or if they have: