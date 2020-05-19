Geisinger, Family Practice Center partner for new mall facility

MONROE TOWNSHIP – Geisinger and the Family Practice Center (FPC) have announced a collaboration to bring what they say will be an important, same-day advanced care facility to the Valley.

In a release, Geisinger has announced it will sub-lease 25,000 square feet of FPC’s space at the Susquehanna Valley Mall. The partnership will provide much-needed services like primary care, urgent care, radiology, laboratory, and other services traditionally provided in the hospital all in one place.

They say the unique model will help people in Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam, and Sunbury to proactively address timely health concerns to avoid visits to the emergency room. It will also allow lower-cost options for non-life-threatening needs. Same-day, walk-in care with shorter wait times will also be available from both physicians and advanced practitioners. Work on the space will begin soon.