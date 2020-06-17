Geisinger extends hours, provides Saturday surgical services

DANVILLE – Geisinger is continuing its phased reopening by now providing Saturday surgical services and extending hours of operation. In a release Wednesday, Geisinger says those coming for a procedure or surgery will be asked about any possible exposure to COVID-19. They’ll also learn if it’s necessary to have a pre-surgical virus test at least 48 hours before their surgery or procedure.

As of the week of June 15, the following clinics and specialty care locations are now open in the Valley – Geisinger General Surgery, Vascular Clinic, Geisinger Mount Carmel, Geisinger Selinsgrove Cardiology, Pediatric surgery, urology, and vascular surgery.

Geisinger is also continuing to offer appointments through telemedicine.