Geisinger expands telehealth services amid COVID-19 pandemic

DANVILLE – In helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, Geisinger is expanding its telehealth services to included primary care and more than 70 specialties. In a release, Geisinger says the telemedicine video visits will allow patients to speak with providers in real time using video chat.

Telemedicine visits are available for a wide range of conditions. Those include colds and flu, diabetes, mental health, and many more. These services are available to Geisinger Health Plan members at no cost through June 15. Many other insurers are waiving copays for this service as well.

Geisinger says telemedicine visits are accessible through a smartphone, tablet, or computer with a webcam and speaker, along with a high-speed internet connection.

To find out if telehealth is right for you or if your provider is offering virtual visits, call 866-530-6925. Patients with an upcoming appointment with a Geisinger provider can contact their doctor’s office and ask about the availability of a virtual visit.