Geisinger: Employee fired after inappropriately accessing patient information

BERWICK – An employee has been fired at Geisinger after accessing personal information of some patients. In a release, Geisinger says it is alerting more than 700 patients about the incident that occurred Friday.

Geisinger says an investigation started after another employee alerted Geisinger’s Privacy Office in June that someone was accessing the records ‘in a non-permitted manner.’ The investigation concluded September 8 when Geisinger determined the employee inappropriately accessed the records as part of daily job responsibilities between June 2019 and June 2020. Geisinger says it didn’t find any evidence the employee ‘retained or removed any of the information.’

Detailed credit monitoring and identity theft protection enrollment instructions were provided to affected patients. For those affected, Geisinger has established a toll-free hotline at 844-929-2293, available 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.