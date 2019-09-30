Geisinger elevates Matthew Walsh to Executive VP/COO

DANVILLE – A big promotion for one Geisinger executive. In a news release, Geisinger announces the appointment of Matthew Walsh to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective Tuesday.

Walsh succeeds Lynn Miller, who previously announced her intention to retire in spring 2020, following a 30-year career at Geisinger. In his new role, Geisinger says Walsh will continue progress toward creating a seamless, user-friendly experience for everyone.

Walsh joined Geisinger in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer for the clinical enterprise for Geisinger’s 1,300-plus physicians. In his prior role, Walsh oversaw several key initiatives and clinical program developments. Those included improving ambulatory, operating room, emergency department and inpatient access.

Geisinger elevates Matthew Walsh to Executive Vice President

and Chief Operating Officer

DANVILLE, Pa. – , Geisinger announced the appointment of Matthew Walsh to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective Oct. 1.

Walsh, who joined Geisinger in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer for the clinical enterprise, joins Geisinger’s executive leadership team following more than two years of progressive leadership for Geisinger’s 1,300-plus physicians, 13 hospital campuses and more than 100 outpatient and ambulatory clinics. In his new role, Walsh will continue progress toward creating a seamless, user-friendly experience for everyone in the communities Geisinger serves.

“I can’t think of a more exciting time to be a part of Geisinger as we engage with our communities to build and develop programs that make choosing health a reality for everyone,” Walsh said. “In front of us stands an incredible opportunity to make health easier for members of our communities by unifying the touchpoints across their journeys to health with a simple, cohesive experience whether it’s in a physician’s office, walking into an urgent care facility, at the pharmacy or calling in to make an appointment.”

As Chief Operating Officer of the Clinical Enterprise, Walsh oversaw several key initiatives and clinical program developments to improve ambulatory, operating room, emergency department and inpatient access. Additionally, Walsh oversaw an overall operations performance improvement initiative that achieved performance improvement value of nearly $400 million over three years.

“During his time at Geisinger, Matt has proven that he is the clear choice to lead Geisinger’s efforts to make health easier for our communities by bringing together all aspects of our organization to better serve our friends and neighbors,” said Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, Geisinger’s president and chief executive officer. “His diverse experience and community-first approach will have a direct, positive impact on the communities we serve by creating more seamless paths to health and well-being.”

Prior to joining Geisinger, Walsh, a University of Michigan Ross School of Business alum, held several leadership roles over nearly twenty years with the Henry Ford Health System. His most recent appointment was senior vice president and chief operating officer for Health Alliance Plan.

Walsh succeeds executive vice president Lynn Miller, who previously announced her intention to retire in spring 2020 following a 30-year career at Geisinger.