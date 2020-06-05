Geisinger discharges MIS-C patient, 500th COVID-19 patient

DANVILLE – Geisinger is reaching more COVID-19 recovery milestones. During his weekly update Friday, President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu says Geisinger’s lone MIS-C patient has made a full recovery and his been discharged. This comes after that patient had been in the ICU at Geisinger with the disease and was hospitalized about two weeks. Dr. Ryu also announced the 500th COVID-19 patient was also discharged this past week.

Dr. Ryu says the number of positive coronavirus tests per day is continuing to decline as well. He says over the last two weeks, Geisinger has seen 25 people test positive per day, go down to as few as 15 per day.

Dr. Ryu says over 25,000 people have been tested system-wide, with 12% of those positive. 18% of those positive patients were at some point admitted to a Geisinger hospital, and 25 patients were in the hospital as of Friday.

Listen to all of Dr. Ryu’s comments here.