Geisinger confirms first three patients with positive COVID-19 results

DANVILLE – The first set of presumed positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Valley. According to a release, Geisinger says three patients have tested positive. Geisinger officials will be collaborating with the state Department of Health on the ongoing care and monitoring of the patients.

Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu in a statement says the hospital put proper protocols in place with infection control best practices during the patients’ care. Dr. Ryu says Geisinger remains a safe place for employees, patients and visitors because of extensive and ongoing preparedness. See his full statement below.

Geisinger experts continue to ask before visiting a doctor’s office, people should call their primary care doctor’s office or Geisinger’s hotline at 570-284-3657 if they may have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or if they have a cough, fever, or shortness of breath.

Geisinger’s president and CEO, Jaewon Ryu, M.D., issued the following statement:

“Guided by months of preparation and the expertise of Geisinger’s staff, proper protocols in line with infection control best practices were followed during the patients’ care. Because of Geisinger’s extensive and ongoing preparedness, all of our facilities remain safe places for our employees, patients and visitors alike. All members of our communities should feel comfortable seeking care at Geisinger hospitals and clinics.”