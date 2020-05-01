Geisinger CEO says COVID-19 treatment options look promising

DANVILLE — President and CEO of Geisinger, Dr. Jaewon Ryu, joins the list of medical professionals encouraged by early reports of the anti-viral drug, Remdesivir. Dr. Ryu says some clinical trials are underway and while results have not been officially released yet, some early evidence is promising. He says that although Geisinger was not directly involved in the Remdesivir trial, that drug, along with several other treatment options, are being studied.

“We are involved in a couple other trials related to a different class of medications called IL-6 inhibitors,” Ryu said. “And so, all of these are potential treatment modalities that we can use to tackle the virus. The more of them we have vetted and proven as effective treatments, I think it will arm the healthcare systems with the right set of tools to really treat people,” he said.

But, Dr. Ryu adds a word of caution and says there’s still a lot to be learned, “What’s the right dose? When in the disease course is it most effective and even who are the right candidates for the treatment? I think these are all questions that we’ll continue to get more information on,” Ryu added.

You can hear Dr. Ryu’s full remarks at wkok.com