Geisinger CEO named to 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives list

DANVILLE– Geisinger’s President and CEO, Dr. Jaewon Ryu, has been named among Modern Healthcare’s list of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives. The listing honors physician and nurse leaders working in the healthcare industry who are deemed by their peers and an expert panel to be the most influential.

Geisinger says the nominees were selected based on actions they took this year to help their respective organizations achieve or exceed clinical, operation, and financial goals, as well as steps they took to establish or contribute to a culture of innovation and transformation on local and national levels. Geisinger says Modern Health reports that as part of his selection to the list, Dr. Ryu was recognized for his efforts in expanding community care programs.

This is the second year that Dr. Ryu has made the annual list.