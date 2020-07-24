Geisinger CEO: Hospital data showing notable virus increases 

DANVILLE – Geisinger says its data confirms there are indeed notable rising COVID-19 cases in the Valley, as big upticks in cases continue statewide and other parts of the country. In a news briefing Friday, President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu says the hospital is seeing an increase of 50% of positive cases per day in ‘the last week or two.’ Dr. Ryu says in that time frame, there have been 25 positive cases reported per day, as to 16 per day three to four weeks ago.

He says its important now more than ever to keep practicing known protocols, “A lot of the ongoing debate is around masks, and its a good time to remind folks that its one of the most important and impactful things you can do, that we can all do together…it severely decreases the risk of transmission.”

Dr. Ryu says dating back to March over 70,000 people have been tested for the virus, with about 6% testing positive. Of those positive patients, 16% have required hospitalization.