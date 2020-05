DANVILLE – Geisinger President/CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu held his weekly media briefing with the latest COVID-19 updates. He says Geisinger’s MIS-C patient is out of the ICU. He also says COVID hospital admissions continue going down, and Geisinger is beginning to close and consolidate COVID treatment areas. Plus, Dr. Ryu says he’s unsure about using the word ‘green’ for the next phase of reopening in Pennsylvania.