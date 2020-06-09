Geisinger celebrating release of 500th COVID patient, 95 from Danville

DANVILLE – As Geisinger celebrates the discharge of its 500th COVID-19 patient, it is releasing information of how many patients were discharged across its campuses. We last told you Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu announced the 500th patient was discharged last week. In a release Tuesday, Geisinger says 95 of those 500 discharged patients came from its Danville campus. Five patients were also released from its Shamokin campus.

Geisinger also says out of the 500 total patients, 150 spent time in the ICU. More than 95 were on ventilators and transitioned off during their hospital stay.