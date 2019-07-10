Geisinger bond issues approved, over $1 billion in building planned

DANVILLE – Geisinger is planning $1 billion in improvements at is various campuses in the Valley and elsewhere. That news comes after massive bond issues were approved during hearings Tuesday.

According to Geisinger, $410,000 of the bonds will go to improving urgent care, intensive care units, and the emergency departments at Geisinger’s Danville campus. The notice also says $50,000 in improvements are on the way for Geisinger’s Shamokin campus.

Many other improvement projects from these bonds issues will go towards Geisinger campuses in Columbia, Luzerne, Lackawanna, Centre, Lycoming, and Mifflin counties, and New Jersey. Counties have to approve the borrowing in their jurisdictions.