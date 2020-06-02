Geisinger begins closing and consolidating COVID-19 areas

DANVILLE – Geisinger Health System has begun the process of closing and consolidating their COVID-19 treatment areas, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to decline. Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu said as of last Friday, 47 COVID-19 patients were still admitted at the hospital, which is the lowest number since early April.

Overall, 23,000 patients were tested for COVID-19 system-wide. Fifteen percent of those tested were positive and 18 percent of the positive cases were hospitalized. The treatment areas are not needed as much, so Dr. Ryu said it’s time to start consolidating and utilizing staff in other locations.