Geisinger awarded $8.5 million to study genetics of mental health

DANVILLE – A Valley hospital has been awarded $8.5 million to study the genetics of mental health.

Geisinger, along with two university partners, was awarded a five-year grant from the Nation Institutes of Health to study the role of genetics in neuropsychiatric disorders. Some of the disorders they will study include the autism spectrum disorder, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.

The project is one of five funded through the Nation Institute of Mental Health’s newly established Mental Health Rare Genetic Disease Network. Geisinger is also one of 15 sites working to standardize collection and measurement of data on rare genetic disorders.