Geisinger announces additional resources for UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury

SUNBURY – As UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury gets closer to fully closing its doors, Geisinger is offering additional resources to the people affected.

In a news release Friday, Geisinger announces that starting this Saturday, the Geisinger Sunbury Clinic will have longer hours, opening some evenings and weekends. Geisinger says they have also established a virtual resource center to assist community members with questions or looking for additional information. That is available online at Geisinger.org/sunburycare or calling 570-284-3655.

UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury is scheduled to fully close by March 31 but they have already closed the emergency room and pulled out some services. What will happen to the facility is still in flux and a wide range of agencies, individuals and businesses are working on the long term prospects for the building.