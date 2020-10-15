Geisinger addresses Blackbaud data security incident

DANVILLE – Geisinger is addressing a data security incident from earlier this year that occurred through a third party vendor, Blackbaud, Inc. and contained some patient information. In a release, Geisinger says they were notified that an unauthorized individual gained access to the system sometime between February and May this year. The individual obtained backup copies of databases, including the one used for Geisinger donor information.

Geisinger launched an internal investigation in August and determined that the database also contained patient information to include names, dates of birth, age, gender, dates of treatment, departments of service, treating physicians, and medical record numbers.

The release says social security numbers, financial accounts, and credit card numbers were not in the database. It also did not include access to Geisinger’s electronic health records.

Geisinger has established a dedicated call center to answer questions about the incident and can be reached Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 877-591-0212.

Geisinger is one of several health systems across the country that has been impacted by the Blackbaud data security issue this year.