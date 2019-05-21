Geisinger activates health plans for Wood-Mode employees

LEWISBURG— Geisinger has activated a team of people from their health plans to assist Wood-Mode employees. Geisinger’s goal is to assist employees to secure health care coverage. In addition, Geisinger is opening a temporary walk-in customer care center at Susquehanna Valley Mall through the end of the month.

To help employees find new jobs, Geisinger will be participating in several area job fairs as well has having recruitment specialists available at the Susquehanna Valley Mall location.

Those with questions about continuing their health care coverage can call Geisinger at 1-800-293-7162 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.