Geisinger 65 Forward opening soon in Shamokin Dam

SHAMOKIN DAM – Geisinger is redesigning primary care for people 65 and older with the soon-to-be opening of the region’s first health center geared toward those senior citizens. Thursday, Geisinger opened ‘Geisinger 65 Forward’ Health Center in Shamokin Dam.

The center brings high-end, VIP-type care to Geisinger patients and health plan members – This so doctors can focus on early detection and discussion of possible health concerns and better care management of complex, chronic or other medical conditions. It’s designed like a community center, featuring fitness equipment, space for exercise and wellness classes, and a rotating list of activities that can be done virtually or in small groups in a COVID-19 safe environment.