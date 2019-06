HARRISBURG – Gasoline prices continue falling across PA and the Valley this week, falling nearly another six cents per gallon. In the latest report from gasbuddy.com, state gasoline prices are now averaging $2.80 per gallon across the state. PA gas prices are now 19 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

Here in the Valley, gas prices are down to $2.89 in Northumberland County, $2.85 in Montour, $2.74 in Union, and $2.83 in Snyder.