HARRISBURG – With the U.S. poised to set another record for the most Thanksgiving travelers ever, gasoline prices in PA and the Valley have sky rocketed this week. According to the latest report from gasbuddy.com, gas prices are up 5.4 cents per gallon. Gasbuddy says there is expected to be a 7% rise in travelers this year.

Here in the Valley, average gas prices are $2.73 in Northumberland County, $2.74 in Union, $2.76 in Snyder, and $2.87 in Montour.