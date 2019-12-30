Gas prices up over 4 cents per gallon

HARRISBURG – After seeing seven straight weeks of the national average of gasoline prices drop, prices are now over 4 cents per gallon in the past week in Pennsylvania. According to the latest report from gasbuddy.com, PA gas prices have risen 4.4 cents per gallon. PA gas prices are also 1 cent per gallon higher than a month ago.

Gasbuddy says prices jumped thanks to a notable, yet anticipated drop in oil inventories.

Here in the Valley, gas prices are $2.87 in Northumberland County, $2.83 in Snyder, $2.78 in Union, and $2.75 in Montour.