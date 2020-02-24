Gas prices up 3.6 cents per gallon in PA, Valley

WKOK Staff | February 24, 2020 |

HARRISBURG – Local gasoline prices continue rising despite continuing coronavirus concerns. According to the latest report from Gasbuddy.com, gas prices have risen 3.6 cents per gallon in the past week. The national average gasoline price has also risen 2.4 cents per gallon.

 

Here in the Valley gas prices average $2.75 in Northumberland County, $2.68 in Union, $2.66 in Snyder, and $2.64 in Montour

 

Gasbuddy says oil prices have been going up in recent weeks, and there is more uncertainty after coronavirus spread to more countries. Gasbuddy says we could still see the current uptick slow with more countries potentially locking down travel.

