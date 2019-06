HARRISBURG – After falling recently, gas prices in PA and the Valley are slightly rising slightly. According to the latest report from gasbuddy.com, gas prices in the state have risen 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week.

Pennsylvania gasoline prices are still about 16 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. Here in the Valley gas prices are up slightly in Northumberland County, now at $2.87, $2.83 in Montour, $2.86 in Snyder, and $2.75 in Union, according to gasbuddy.com.