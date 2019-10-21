Latest Gasbuddy.com Report: Gas prices rise in The Valley

HARRISBURG – Gas prices are back up across PA and the Valley. According to the latest report from gasbuddy.com, gasoline prices have risen nearly two cents per gallon in the past week. Gas buddy says PA gas prices now stand at $2.49 per gallon. In its report, gasbuddy says this is a time of year where gas prices fall, but everyone remains on edge waiting on any evidence of a U.S.-China trade deal.

Here in the Valley gas prices are now $2.76 in Northumberland County, $2.81 in Montour, $2.77 in Snyder, and Union County remains the lowest at $2.72.