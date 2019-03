SUNBURY – Gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and in The Valley are beginning to rise. In the latest report by gasbuddy.com, gas prices have risen 6.5 cents per gallon in the past week. The average gas price in PA is now listed at $2.55 per gallon.

Here in the Valley, gas prices in Northumberland County average $2.45 per gallon, $2.54 in Union, $2.66 in Snyder, and $2.53 in Montour.