Gas prices, going up in The Valley: Gasbuddy.com latest report

UNDATED – Gasoline prices in The Valley are going up. Gasbuddy.com reports that the state’s average gas prices are up over three cents a gallon, and there are other reports of gas price jumps locally totaling 10-cents per gallon.

Statewide, they say gas prices are 5.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 40.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Gasbuddy petroleum analyst Patrick DeHaan said, “With the U.S. targeting and Iranian General in an attack last week, there is a distinct possibility that escalations in tensions may have an effect on gas prices moving forward.”