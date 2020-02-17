Gas prices going back up in PA, Valley

HARRISBURG – Local gasoline prices are going up again…After coronavirus scares hurt oil prices in recent weeks, oil prices have rebounded, putting gasoline prices in our area back on the rise.

According to the latest report from Gasbuddy.com, gasoline prices are up 2.1 cents per gallon in The Valley, in the past week. The national average gasoline price has also risen 0.7 cents per gallon in the last week. Here in The Valley gas prices are $2.69 in Northumberland and Snyder Counties, $2.61 in Montour and $2.54 in Union.

Gasbuddy says oil prices rebounded last week on word that OPEC members were closely considering cutting global oil production for several months due to coronavirus scares. Gasbuddy experts say unless there is renewed or new concerns with the spread of the virus, we may have seen the deepest discounted prices behind us.