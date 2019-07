HARRISBURG – A big increase in gasoline prices in PA and the Valley this past week. According to the latest report from gasbuddy.com, gas prices have risen over seven cents per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen over four cents per gallon in the past week as well.

Here in the Valley gas prices are up to $2.91 in Northumberland County, $2.87 in Snyder, and $2.82 in Union and Montour counties.