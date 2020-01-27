Gas prices fall over 6 cents per gallon in PA, Valley

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania and Valley motorists are continuing to benefit from falling oil prices, which have led to gradually lower gasoline prices in our region.

According to the latest report from Gasbuddy.com, gasoline prices have fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week. Gas prices are also 8.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago in PA and the Valley. The national average of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the past week as well.

Gasbuddy says oil prices are now nearly $6 per barrel lower than a week ago. That nears their lowest level since October, and Gasbuddy says there’s plenty more room for the decline in gas prices to be extended again.