Gas prices fall in the past week

UNDATED – Pennsylvania gas prices have fallen in the past week 4.3 center per gallon, averaging $2.64, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of more than 5,000 gas stations. Gas prices in Pennsylvania are 2.2 center per gallon lower than a month ago and 1.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has also fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.41. That’s down 4.4 cents per gallon from a month ago.

Gas prices in the region include:

Northumberland County- $2.71

Union County- $2.69

Snyder County- $2.67

Montour County- $2.62