Gas prices down over 6 cents per gallon in PA, Valley

HARRISBURG – Gasoline prices are beginning to fall again across the state and in The Valley, dropping over six cents per gallon in the past week. According to the latest report from gasbuddy.com, PA gas prices have fallen 6.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.86 per gallon. The national average gas price has fallen 7.1 cents per gallon in the last week as well.

Here in the Valley, on average gas prices are $2.93 in Northumberland County, $2.75 in Union, $2.92 in Snyder, and $2.99 in Montour.