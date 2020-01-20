Home
Gas prices down nearly 5 cents per gallon in PA, Valley

WKOK Staff | January 20, 2020 |

HARRISBURG – Low prices on oil by the barrel means Valley and PA residents get to enjoy lower gasoline prices, for now. According to the latest report from Gasbuddy.com, gasoline prices in PA are  down 4.7 cents per gallon in the past week.

 

Gasbuddy says crude oil prices are ‘sagging’ lately, which has opened  the  door for a notable decline in gasoline  prices. Gasbuddy says more declines are likely on the way.

 

Here in the Valley, gas prices average $2.89 Snyder County, $2.75 in Montour County, $2.67 in Northumberland, and $2.57 Union.

