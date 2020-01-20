Gas prices down nearly 5 cents per gallon in PA, Valley

HARRISBURG – Low prices on oil by the barrel means Valley and PA residents get to enjoy lower gasoline prices, for now. According to the latest report from Gasbuddy.com, gasoline prices in PA are down 4.7 cents per gallon in the past week.

Gasbuddy says crude oil prices are ‘sagging’ lately, which has opened the door for a notable decline in gasoline prices. Gasbuddy says more declines are likely on the way.

Here in the Valley, gas prices average $2.89 Snyder County, $2.75 in Montour County, $2.67 in Northumberland, and $2.57 Union.