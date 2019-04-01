Gas prices back on the rise in PA, Valley

HARRISBURG – Gasoline prices in Pennsylvania and here the Valley are rising. The latest survey from gasbuddy.com says PA gas prices have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week. The average gas price in PA now stands at $2.80 per gallon.

Meanwhile, the national average has risen seven straight weeks and experts say that’s due to seasonal impacts. Here in the Valley, average gas prices in Northumberland County are up to $2.85 per gallon, $2.81 in Snyder County, $2.79 in Montour County, and $2.73 in Union County.