Gas prices back down slightly in PA, Valley 

HARRISBURG – Now that the 4th of July holiday is over, gasoline prices in the state and the Valley are back down slightly. According to the latest report from gasbuddy.com, gas prices have fallen one cent per gallon in the past week.

However, the national average of gasoline prices are still on the rise, up 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week. Experts say Iran remains a concern pushing oil higher as well as other recent drawdowns in U.S. oil inventories.

Here in the Valley, gas prices are now $2.96 in Northumberland County, $2.90 in Montour County, and $2.88 in Snyder, while gas prices remain the lowest in Union County at $2.77.