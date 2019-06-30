Gaudenzia holds grand opening at Northumberland County Prison site

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY — Gaudenzia, Inc. held an open house at its new location in Coal Township, Northumberland County. The drug and alcohol rehab facility is part of the comprehensive services offered on the site of the new Northumberland County Prison.

Guadenzia CEO Dale Kratzky said this is the right facility, at the right time, at the right location, “We’re very thankful for the insight of the county and its support of us. Not every county is supportive of these kinds of programs…We know we’ll be successful.”

He says they assist people affected by drug and alcohol addictions, mental illness and other conditions. He says they focus on developing a family-type atmosphere and stresses accountability.

Northumberland County leaders say their goal at the new prison is to make a campus where corrections are just one of a full spectrum of outcomes and treatments for county residents and their families.