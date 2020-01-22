Games of Skill Seizures Can Resume: AP Pennsylvania Headlines



AP PA Headlines 1/22/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday lifted a month-old halt to police seizures of a prominent brand of cash-paying video machines while the courts consider whether the devices are legal under state law. Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler denied the request for an injunction Tuesday that’s been sought by a Williamsport-based coin-op machine distributor that assembles the Pennsylvania Skill machines. Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration says the proliferating machines are illegal gambling devices and siphoned more than $200 million in revenue last year from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The machine’s maker contends they are legal because they test a player’s skill.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania lawmakers are advancing legislation to allow government agencies to charge extra for records that are intended to be used for commercial purposes. The state House on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to send the proposal to the state Senate. It would apply to records intended to be resold and other revenue raising purposes. The fees would have to be reasonable and be approved by the Office of Open Records.

SELTZER, Pa. (AP) – Seltzer, Pennsylvania, is undeniably having a moment this winter. The small Schuylkill County village between Pottsville and Minersville has spent most of its 125-year existence in relative obscurity, a hamlet of 300 or so people. And then, all of a sudden, its identity is plucked by Madison Avenue and beamed out to millions as “the unofficial spokes-town for Bud Light Seltzer,” a new, hard seltzer drink. For longtime residents, it’s a thrill _ even if it is based on a fiction.

