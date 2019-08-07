Future of Montour Preserve uncertain

DANVILLE – A popular recreation area in Montour County could be closing after next fall. Bob Stoudt, Director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission, tells us the Montour Preserve could close after September of next year.

Stoudt says there is insufficient funding to keep the preserve running long-term. He says state funding given to the commission has run out, and fundraising efforts have only given the commission enough money to run the preserve another year.

Stoudt says it takes $130,000 per year to run the preserve. Stoudt says at its next meeting August 26, the Montour Recreation Board will decide on the preserve’s lease for next year that would expire next September…The meeting will also include discussions on the preserve’s long-term future.

Stoudt says if anyone wants to donate, you can go to Montourrec.com/donate.