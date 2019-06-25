Future of Montandon Elementary School to be voted tonight

MILTON – Parents of Montandon Elementary School are expected to find out tonight if their children will be returning to the building next school year. Tonight, the Milton Area School Board is expected to vote on the future of Montandon Elementary School. It will take place at 6 p.m. at the Milton High School Literacy Café.

Tonight’s vote comes after a public hearing was held in March regarding the school’s future. The board is considering closing the school due to declining enrollment, staff reductions and other limitations.

Mounting building repairs are also a concern, despite the school being the newest district building. If the school closes, some parents have expressed concerns about decreased student achievement. Other parents say the school would miss out on a boost in enrollment in the future.

WKOK.com will have updates after tonight’s meeting, and tune in tomorrow for full coverage.